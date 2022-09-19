



Action and Ambition

Ritukar Vijay Bridges The Gap Between Science Fiction and Current Technologies To Revolutionize The Way We Live

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ritukar Vijay, Founder and CEO of OttonomyIO, a robotic delivery company that enables its partners and customers to launch, manage and control the fleet of robotics using the Network Operations Console, which can be integrated with POS and ERP system. Before co-founding Ottonomy.io, he managed L4 autonomous cars at Aptiv and BMW with urban autopilots. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!