Action and Ambition
Evan Powell On Giving Sales and Marketing Teams The Power To Create Winning Demos
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Evan Powell, the Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Reprise, the only complete demo creation platform that go-to-market teams turn to when they need to create live and guided demo experiences. Reprise provides a no-code, enterprise-ready platform that gives teams the power to control the narrative of their demos and deliver custom product experiences without developer involvement. Customers have two different product capture options with Reprise: screen-by-screen for guided demos or the entire application for live demo environments. Tune in to learn more!