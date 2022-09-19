Action and Ambition
Dr. Tiffany Brandreth On Lifting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Out of Its Death Zone
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Tiffany Brandreth, a leadership and organizational psychologist uniquely specializing in the intersection between Bias, Power, and Equity within Behavior, Process, Culture and Hierarchy. Her expertise with C Suite teams was earned through speaking truth to power long before its concept was coined, examining their health through foundational principles in systems theory, human behavioral sciences, and positive psychology. This gained the breadth and depth of experience within the toughest arenas of partnering, challenging, and elevating executive leadership teams. Tune in to learn more!