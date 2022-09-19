



Action and Ambition

Scott Johnson Helps Companies Drive Engagement and Retention By Helping Employees Be Happy About Going to Work

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity, a company intent on helping people be happier at work. It provides a best-in-class employee recognition software platform used by companies like DuPont, Instructure, Hitachi Chemical, Western Governors University, Cotopaxi, and others to improve employee engagement and build company culture. The customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Scott was also the Founder and Chairman of Workfront, where he helped knowledge workers to be more productive. Tune in to learn more!