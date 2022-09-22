Action and Ambition
Geraldo Ramos Empowers Creative Potential By Simplifying Music Production
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Geraldo Ramos, a serial entrepreneur, software developer, and Co-Founder of hackhands.com (acquired by Pluralsight). He is currently the Co-founder and CEO of Moises AI, a music-tech platform offering musicians a suite of innovative AI tools for music practice and creation. Moises provides musicians and producers with a suite of AI tools such as audio separation, pitch/beats/chord detection, metronome, tempo changer, and mastering. Tune in to learn more!