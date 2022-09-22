Action and Ambition
Eric Annan On Connecting African Talents With The Right Opportunities!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Eric Annan, Founder and CEO of Aya, a web-based gig platform that enables startups and SMBs to access the best vetted African skilled talent at a fraction of the cost without worrying about payments. It helps early-stage startups and medium-sized companies find the right fit talents to supercharge their business. They want more Africans to access more jobs and showcase their talents to the world without breaking their backs. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!