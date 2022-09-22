Action and Ambition
Jon Powell Helps Families Find The Right Homes Easily!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jon Powell, the Owner/Principal Real Estate Broker of Knoxville Real Estate Professionals. He has received numerous awards for excellence throughout the years, most recently being awarded one of the top 10 real estate agents in the state of Tennessee for 2019, 2020, and 2021 in customer satisfaction by The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals. Additionally, Jon has a Paralegal degree background in Contract Law and Real Estate law. This broad range of real estate-related expertise gives home buyers and sellers confidence in having all the information and guidance they need to make their real estate decisions. Its mission is to help people to achieve the dream of home ownership one family at a time. Tune in to learn more!