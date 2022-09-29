



Action and Ambition

Lydia Bosire Enables African Brilliance To Have a Global Impact By Getting More African Students in Global Universities

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lydia Bosire, the Founder and CEO of 8B Education Investments, a financial and education technology platform specialized in lending to African students to attend world-class global universities and supporting them to succeed. 8B is on a mission to strengthen Africa’s human capital by equipping the continent’s future leaders and ecosystem builders to innovate, compete, and thrive in the knowledge economy of the 21st century. Before founding 8B, Lydiah worked at the United Nations, the World Bank, and leading global NGOs. Most recently, she served as lead for the UN-World Bank Partnership at the Department of Political Affairs of the UN Secretariat. Tune in to learn more!