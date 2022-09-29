Action and Ambition
Tyler Henkel On Using NFT To Develop AI-Powered Innovation Solutions
Welcome to another episode of the The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Tyler Henkel, the founder of the NFT collective Deus Ex AI, a viral project that uses Artificial intelligence to create unique pieces of art and distributes them as NFTs. Today we talk with Tyler about the origins of Deus Ex AI, the power of crypto for charitable causes, and the future of AI art & NFTs. Tune in to learn more!