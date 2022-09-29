Action and Ambition
Jim Fannin On Cultivating The Habits Of a Positive Mindset
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jim Fannin, an author, platform speaker, life strategist, former professional tennis player & coach, business consultant, columnist, and The founder of ZoneCoach. ZoneCoach is a company that coaches high achievers and peak performers by utilizing proprietary techniques, tools, and methods that enable individuals and groups to drastically change their lives for the better. Jim has coached 28 MLB All-Stars and 3 Hall of Famers, NFL All-Pros, NBA All-Pros, tennis and golf pros in the world's top 10, high school and college All-Americans, and thousands of CEOs and CEOs and executives from 50 industries and 350 of the Fortune 500. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!