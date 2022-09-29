Action and Ambition
Brandon Schwab On Improving The Senior Living Industry Forever!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brandon Schwab, Founder of Shepherd Premier Senior Living, an Illinois-based boutique senior living provider that operates a portfolio of converted residential assisted living homes and provides the best quality senior care in the industry. It Provides 10-20 bed assisted living to local seniors in cozy homes. Brandon is also a serial entrepreneur focused on disrupting the senior living industry, similar to how Uber disrupted the Taxi industry. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!