Action and Ambition
Mary Lobson Uses Technology To Protect People From Gender-Based Violence
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mary Lobson, Founder and CEO of REES, a simple, secure online platform for reporting sexual harassment, misconduct, and assault. It provides increased reporting options, access to information about resources and support, and gathers critical data to mitigate risk and minimize loss for campuses, communities, and workplaces. Mary has worked at the intersection of technology and gender-based violence since 2010, when she was invited to attend the Safety Net Project training of trainers through the National Network to End Domestic Violence in Washington.