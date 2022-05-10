Action and Ambition
Glen Ged is levelling the playing field helping medical practitioners against big insurers
In this episode with meet Glen Ged, the founding partner at Ged Lawyers LLP. He has established a reputation as one of North America’s most compassionate and dedicated lawyers and one of the country’s most aggressive litigators. He has successfully represented many clients resulting in multi-million-dollar resolutions in wrongful death and severe catastrophic cases. Glen and his team have successfully claimed over $570 million on behalf of clients, specialising particularly in helping medical practitioners ripped off by insurance companies.