Action and Ambition
Daniella Foster Improves People’s Quality of Life By Preventing, Alleviating, or Curing Diseases
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Daniella Foster, the Global Vice President and Head of Public Affairs, Science and Sustainability for Bayer, Consumer Health, where she is responsible for overseeing global public affairs and embedding sustainable growth into the fabric of the company’s business model and innovation, including strategy development, implementation, and operational perfection. Their products and services benefit people and improve their quality of life while creating value through innovation, growth, and high earning power. She also dives into Bayer’s partnership with the global public health nonprofit, Vitamin Angels, to help expand essential vitamin and mineral access to millions of pregnant women and babies for a more equitable future. Tune in to learn more!