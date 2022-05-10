Action and Ambition
Stephen Schrutt Is Disrupting The Food and Entertainment Industry With Creative Dining Concepts That Combine Groundbreaking Interior Design With Crucial Elements of Hospitality
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Stephen Schrutt, the Founder and CEO of Hunger Thirst Group and an expert in the food and beverage industry with over 30 years of experience. HTG operates the restaurants and bars: The Avenue Eat + Drink, Park & Rec, No Vacancy, Ballpark & Rec at Tropicana Field, and Dirty Laundry in downtown St. Petersburg. Their newest restaurant, Good Fortune, opens this fall. Tune in to learn more about how he is disrupting the food and entertainment industry with creative dining concepts.