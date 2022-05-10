Action and Ambition
Lynn Heublein Helps People To Feel Confident in Their Skin
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lynn Heublein, the CEO and co-founder of SkinSpirit, an award-winning medical aesthetics brand. After receiving her B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and MBA from Stanford University, Lynn became a Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble and eventually developed a rewarding career in technology. However, she made a leap from the technology industry to aesthetics, fueled by a desire to create a space where women could feel their best with the help of best-in-class comprehensive aesthetic services. In 2003, Lynn partnered with Stanford-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. M Dean Vistnes, MD, to open the first SkinSpirit location in Palo Alto, California. Today, SkinSpirit has 20+ locations throughout the U.S. and is the country’s leading provider of BOTOX Cosmetic and dermal fillers. Tune in to learn more!