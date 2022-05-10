Action and Ambition
Mrinal Manohar Provides Professional Services and Support For Organizations Building on The Cusper Network
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mrinal Manohar, the Co-Founder and CEO of CasperLabs, a leading blockchain company. Its are a team of builders, entrepreneurs, academics, and leaders who believe strongly in the potential of a blockchain-enabled world. They have come together to steward the development of the Casper Network, a blockchain protocol built from the ground up to remain true to core Web3 principles and adapt to the needs of our evolving world. Tune in to learn more!