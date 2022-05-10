Action and Ambition
Early Steps Academy is bringing the ‘Harvard learning approach’ to children around the world
In this episode we meet Sneha Biswas, the founder of edtech start-up Early Steps Academy, a passionate educator who aims to provide every child with an opportunity to become a global leader by bringing Harvard-like learning to children aged 8-18 years old. Her journey from a small town to studying alongside sons and daughters of CEOs and famous leaders at Harvard, helped her learn exactly what it takes for a child to achieve big dreams in life. While at Harvard, Sneha had started Early Steps Academy - a global education venture bringing a disruptive curriculum of 1000+ modern essential subjects for school children, making them 10X confident in the real world.