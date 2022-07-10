Action and Ambition
Caleb Boxx Helps People Scale, Automate and Create Income Producing YouTube Automation Channels
In this episode, we are joined by Caleb Boxx, the founder of YouTube Automation, a business model that allows people to automate their YouTube channels creating passive income without ever having to show their faces or making videos. He has built the number one YouTube Automation agency service, helping others create YouTube Automation channels like himself to produce 6-figures a year potentially. Some clients of Caleb Boxx and his agency have produced $100,000+ in a single month from just one YouTube channel with his team of over 200+ people! Today his team is helping everyday people and clients who want to diversify their money into an income-producing vehicle like YouTube Automation. Tune in to learn more!