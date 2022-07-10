Action and Ambition
Jamie Thomson On Harnessing The Power of Vulcan!
In this episode, we are joined by Jamie Thomson, an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation, and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its PYR settlement, staking, and utility token. The ERC20 compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem. Tune in to learn more!