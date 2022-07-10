Action and Ambition
Kelly Robinson Connects Employers With Top Talent Employees!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kelly Robinson, a recruiting expert, entrepreneur, and the CEO and Founder of PKR. PKR is a leading talent attraction program focused on recruiting with intention through structure, strategy, and support to connect employers with top talent. Robinson is an award-winning talent operations specialist for her expertise in hiring operations, talent acquisition and retention, and organizational leadership. She coaches leaders throughout the recruiting space globally on strategies for success in the digital era of work. Tune in to learn more!