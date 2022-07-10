Action and Ambition
Abhishek Pakhira Helps Companies Technologically Evolve By Building Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Edge Solutions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Abhishek Pakhira, the Chief Operating Officer at Aureus Tech Systems, a partner to litigation firms’ and insurance/re-insurance agencies’ digital transformation, leveraging the ethos of Microsoft Azure to create solutions like Anvesa®, Aureus' cloud-based eDiscovery platform. Abhishek has written and presented thought leadership on AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), LegalTech, InsureTech and more, and is leading the charge in the intelligent cloud and edge computing space for, but not limited to, broadcast, pharmaceutical, insurance and legal industries. Tune in to learn more!