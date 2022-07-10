Action and Ambition
Paul Alex Helps Entrepreneurs Grow Profitable ATM Businesses Nationwide
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Paul Alex, the Founder of ATMTogether.com, which helps clients establish their first ATM locations. The company has helped educate over 24,000 aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide regarding the ATM industry and currently has over 1,000 clients enrolled in its ATM Automation program. Now Paul runs a multi-million-dollar digital business focused on building ATM Businesses nationwide and owns the largest ATM Business Facebook Group called “ATM Business for Beginners” with an excess of 40,000 members. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!