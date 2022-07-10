Action and Ambition
Unlocking The True Value of Data Streaming With Nicolas Orban
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Nicolas Orban, the CEO, and co-founder of Conduktor, the platform of choice for over 100k data streaming engineers who rely on the simplicity of its UX/UI to build quality applications. They make life easier for data streaming teams while supercharging productivity, driving efficiency, and accelerating project delivery. Before founding Conduktor, Nicolas led the international sales department at Meero and business development at Deliveroo. Tune in to learn more!