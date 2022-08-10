Action and Ambition
Coach Kevin Kearns Helps People With Mental Illness Prosper and Burn Fats By Focusing On Prosper Nutrition, Exercise, And Mindset Programming
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Kevin Kearns, a personal fitness coach, athletic conditioning coach, corporate wellness consultant, Mental Health Advocate, Anti Bullying Specialist, Motivational Speaker, Self Defense Instructor, and Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics Consultant with over 35 years in the field. His passion is reaching as many people as possible to help end the obesity pandemic through every media channel. His functional training approach led him to work with over 15 pro fighters. In 2010 they decided to increase the Burn With Kearns system further and launched a certification based on it. They now have over 2500 Bwk trainers worldwide. Tune in to learn more!