Coach Kevin Kearns Helps People With Mental Illness Prosper and Burn Fats By Focusing On Prosper Nutrition, Exercise, And Mindset Programming

Mel Alafaci Teaches New and Seasoned Chefs How To Be Happy in Their Kitchens By Cooking With Happiness, Confidence, and Love

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Mel Alafaci, the happy chef who has been teaching happiness in the kitchen for years. She is the author of Culinary Quickies, a cookbook that won the International Book Award and was a top finalist in the United States. Her intoxicating enthusiasm, authenticity, and unique culinary lingo will have you hungry to flex your muscles in the kitchen. Mel is brilliant at adding humor, shortcuts, and tricks to all those tedious tasks you must endure. Tune in to learn more!