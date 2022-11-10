Action and Ambition
Tips For Becoming a Successful Investor With Savo Vukcevic
In this episode, we are joined by Savo Vukcevic, the youngest hedge fund manager ever, as he started RPC Fund Management when he was 16 years old. He is now known for his innovative and unconventional psychology-based investment strategy, which he utilizes to make record-breaking returns for his investors. Savo is also a finance professional with a wealth of experience in portfolio management, financial modeling, planning, consulting, fintech, accounting, business development, and operations management. He has worked for some of the most prominent Blockchain projects ranging from privacy coins to stablecoins and exchanges. Tune in to learn more about successful investment!