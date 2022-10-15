PayFuture is helping businesses around the world get paid faster

Wesley Belden Helps Young Investors Scale in Their Businesses By Building Financial Solutions That Meet Their Needs!

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Wesley Belden, the CEO of Raise Financial, which builds financial tools for young entrepreneurs. They first created Scholar Raise, a platform that aims to minimize student debt by empowering parents to save for college in the best way making college savings attainable even if you don’t have the time, money, or investing know-how. Wesley has worked in both the financial and entrepreneurial worlds and prides himself in being the best husband, father, friend, and founder that he can be. Tune in to learn more!