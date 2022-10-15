Action and Ambition
PayFuture is helping businesses around the world get paid faster
In this episode, we meet Manpreet Haer, the co-founder, of PayFuture an innovative payment gateway that to connects to multiple local payment solutions in global emerging markets. Via one integration PayFuture’s switch/connector function allows online merchants instant availability to the most popular payment methods per region. As internet usage grows in these regions so does the opportunity for e-commerce merchants to enter these new markets and find previously untapped markets for growth. In under 3 years the company has achieved exponential growth and established offices in around the world.