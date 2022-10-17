Action and Ambition
Dr. Karen Sullivan Offers Evidence-Based and Compassionate Brain Health Education To the Public
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. Karen Sullivan, the Founder of I Care For Your Brain, which translates advances in brain science and psychology into high-quality information and easy-to-follow recommendations for people with a brain health challenge. Before I Care For Your Brain, Dr. Sullivan was an Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department. She received her doctoral degree at Boston University in 2009. She completed her internship and post-doctoral fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology at the VA Boston Healthcare System through Harvard Medical School and the Boston University School of Medicine in 2010. Tune in to learn more!