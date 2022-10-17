Action and Ambition
Chris Do, CEO of the Futur Empowers Creative Entrepreneurs to Establish Successful, Sustainable, and Fulfiling Businesses
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chris Do, the Founder and CEO of the Futur, an education platform where creative professionals learn business principles. They aim to empower one billion creative entrepreneurs to make a living doing what they love. He is also the CEO and Chief Strategist of Blind, a Brand Strategy Design Consultancy that helps brands and businesses achieve their goals, accelerate growth and win customers through the power of design. They have worked with Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, including Microsoft, Xbox, Nike, Sony Playstation, Mitsubishi Motors, Audi UK, Meters/Bonwe, American Airlines, Electronic Arts, and artists such as Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Cinematic Orchestra, Gnarls Barkley and the Raveonettes. Tune in to learn more!