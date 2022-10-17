Action and Ambition
Javier Palomarez On Promoting America’s Business Future!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Javier Palomarez, the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council advocates for the community to ensure that American business builders, job creators, and taxpayers have a voice in the national dialogue. They work to raise the profile of the USHBC and make it the face of Hispanic business advocacy in Washington and beyond. The United States Hispanic Business Council promotes policies and people representing the breadth of our nation’s diverse population, the future of our economy, and the changing face of America. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!