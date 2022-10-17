Action and Ambition
Raoul Plickat Helps Businesses Grow By Automating The Sending of Invoices and Taking Care of The Payments
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Raoul Plickat, Founder and Chairman of CopeCart, a fin-tech company that looks to simplify the invoice and payment system of businesses. With products that automate invoice reminders, optimize sales checkout processes, and the ability to build full online stores for its clients, CopeCart has established itself as a valuable asset for its growing clientele. Plickat has scaled his company from zero to 200 million dollars in revenue in a few years. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!