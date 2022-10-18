Podcast / Action and Ambition
Dr. Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz Created a Program That Redefines How Nursing Students Collect Patient Data and Learn Nursing Concepts
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz, Founder of NurseMuse, a learning platform built for nursing students by nurses. It allows students to develop clinical judgment, enhance safe decision-making, describe how medical diagnoses relate to nursing diagnoses, create nursing diagnoses based on clinical data, choose appropriate nursing interventions to promote positive patient outcomes and explain rationales and logic behind nursing care plans to guide clinical decisions. Nursing schools can integrate NurseMuse into their curriculum to keep students engaged and interactive before, during, and after clinical rotations. Or students can sign up for the tool as individual users to assist them with their studies. Tune in to learn more!
