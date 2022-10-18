Action and Ambition
Loopin is making meetings more productive for everyone
In this episode we meet Parth Pareek, the co-founder of Loopin, a workplace productivity platform that has recently come out of stealth. Parth and his co-founders are on a mission to improve workplace meetings and assist hybrid teams in value-creating collaborations. Following 8 months in stealth working with 450 companies in the US, Loopin has launched last month to help workers achieve a fulfilling work day and better work-life balance. Loopin offers a single source of truth for meeting outcomes. It will boost team accountability and save at least the first 10 minutes in every meeting going over what was last discussed, who's working on what and so on.