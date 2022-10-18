Daniella Foster is working to help expand access to healthcare to improve livelihoods

Dr. Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz Created a Program That Redefines How Nursing Students Collect Patient Data and Learn Nursing Concepts

Loopin is making meetings more productive for everyone

Dr. Karen Sullivan Offers Evidence-Based and Compassionate Brain Health Education To the Public

Chris Do, CEO of the Futur Empowers Creative Entrepreneurs to Establish Successful, Sustainable, and Fulfiling Businesses

Javier Palomarez On Promoting America’s Business Future!

Raoul Plickat Helps Businesses Grow By Automating The Sending of Invoices and Taking Care of The Payments

PayFuture is helping businesses around the world get paid faster

Joseph Di Giulio On Helping People Plan a Bright Financial Future!

Corina Layton On Having a Healthy Mouth and Body

Blockchain Applications To Increase Transparency With Jeremy Blackburn

Turning Your 12 Grand Into Millions With Ebony Swank

Tips For Becoming a Successful Investor With Savo Vukcevic

Wesley Belden Helps Young Investors Scale in Their Businesses By Building Financial Solutions That Meet Their Needs!

Kiri-Maree Moore On Creating a Sustainable Innovative Leadership Culture

Coach Kevin Kearns Helps People With Mental Illness Prosper and Burn Fats By Focusing On Proper Nutrition, Exercise, And Mindset Programming

Strata Solves Your Distributed Identity and Access Challenges Through a No-Code Software Solution and Extensible Platform

Abhishek Pakhira Helps Companies Technologically Evolve By Building Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Edge Solutions

Paul Alex Helps Entrepreneurs Grow Profitable ATM Businesses Nationwide

Unlocking The True Value of Data Streaming With Nicolas Orban

Caleb Boxx Helps People Scale, Automate and Create Income Producing YouTube Automation Channels

Jamie Thomson On Harnessing The Power of Vulcan!

Kelly Robinson Connects Employers With Top Talent Employees!

Mel Alafaci Teaches New and Seasoned Chefs How To Be Happy in Their Kitchens By Cooking With Happiness, Confidence, and Love

Stephen Schrutt Is Disrupting The Food and Entertainment Industry With Creative Dining Concepts That Combine Groundbreaking Interior Design With Crucial Elements of Hospitality

Lynn Heublein Helps People To Feel Confident in Their Skin

Mrinal Manohar Provides Professional Services and Support For Organizations Building on The Casper Network

Early Steps Academy is bringing the ‘Harvard learning approach’ to children around the world

Jason Averbook Broadens Executive Mindsets To Rethink How To Better Design and Deliver Employee Services That Meets The Expectations of The Workforce and The Needs of The Business.

