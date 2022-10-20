Action and Ambition
Kwik Marketplace, The Future of E-commerce and Social Selling!
In this episode, we are joined by Dr. Fred Cooper, the President and Chief Executive Officer of KWIK, an open platform for repetitive purchases, enabling brands, retailers, and service providers to sell directly to consumers. The platform interfaces with existing ordering systems and any delivery and payment services. Dr. Cooper brought more than 25 years of e-commerce and direct selling experience and was a Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of ARIIX before merging ARIIX with NewAge. Under Dr. Cooper’s leadership, ARIIX was one of the fastest-growing direct-selling companies over its nine years of business. In 2020, it was recognized as number 35 on the DSN’s Top 100 global companies list. Tune in to learn more!