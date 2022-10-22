Action and Ambition
Jilbert Petrosian On Automating Vending Machines To Increase Efficiency and Maximizing Return on Investment
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jilbert Petrosian, Founder of iCream, a fully automated vending machine. It is a soft-serve ice cream machine caged inside a box. The freezing chamber is the heart of the machine connected to the PLC. It works off Cloud Software and must be connected to the internet for remote access and monitoring purposes. The machine will continue working without the internet for up to 72 hours should the internet connection be disrupted. All data and statistics are saved and uploaded once the internet is reconnected. Tune in to learn how the machine increases efficiency and promotes business growth!