Action and Ambition
Ember Erickson, Biproxi On Bringing Commercial Real Estate Buyers and Sellers Together To Close Deals Faster
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ember Erickson, the Co-Founder, and Head of Revenue at Biproxi, the first exclusive investment marketplace for commercial real estate. Biproxi strategically uses technology to connect serious buyers, sellers, and brokers of commercial real estate. By building a single marketplace built on transparency and access to data, they make investment sales simpler, less expensive, and faster than ever before. Tune in to learn more!