Carlos Alvarez Provides High-Level Global Travel Experiences

BEON1X Creates a Unique Location in Cyprus That Can Be Utilized By People From All Over The World To Bring Positive Change

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alexandra Khodanova, the manager of the BEON1X project, which is a unique socio-cultural project organized by representatives of the international business and IT communities who have based themselves in Cyprus. The goal of the project is to create a new and unique location in Cyprus, the European ‘Island of Freedom’, which can be utilized by people from all over the world, combining the best in music, art, and ecology, mixed with the values of humanity, aimed at delivering real positive transformation. Tune in to learn more!