Action and Ambition
Alexander Walker Helps Small Businesses Grow By Using Blockchain Technology
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Alexander Walker, a User Interface Designer, Consultant, and International Speaker, with proficiency in web design, presentation, and strategy. Alexander uses his skills to advise small businesses on growing and scaling. After being introduced to blockchain technology by the creator of the credit card strip, Ron Klein, Alex began exploring different use cases and now shows his clients how to do the same. Tune in to learn more!