Action and Ambition
Lyndie Benson On Finding Your Strength and Inspiration To Build a Successful Fashion Brand
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Lyndie Benson, the CEO and Creative Operating Officer of Bleusalt, the thriving fashion label she founded in 2017. Bleusalt is a luxury fashion label focusing on season-less basics, made locally in the USA from the softest fibers in partnership with Tencel, a less precious but equally luxurious alternative to Benson’s favorite cashmere. Having devoted three decades to raising her two children, Benson decided to redirect her artistic energy and build something with her creative talents. And that’s how Bluesalt came to life. Tune in to learn more!