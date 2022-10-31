Action and Ambition
Triad Communities, The Management of California Portfolio For Successful Seattle-Based Development Companies
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Curt Johansen, the Development Director of Triad Communities, managing the California portfolio for successful development companies, including multiple large-scale projects with a staff of 3 project managers. It is responsible for the business model, acquisition, regulatory entitlement, marketing, construction, and sales of Hiddenbrooke. It was awarded Best Specific Plan in California in 2006 by the American Planning Association for entitlement of downtown Vallejo. Curt is also the Managing Partner of JH Community Partners, Currently managing the development activities of three large-scale sustainable conservation-community projects, with a fourth in the final RFP decision stage. Tune in to learn more!