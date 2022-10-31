Action and Ambition
Jordan Yallen Helps People Utilize NFT To Fully EmbodyTheir Digital Identity!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Jordan Yallen, the CEO and co-founder of MetaTope, a technology company that specializes in blockchain and Web 3-based solutions. By leveraging their technology, users can fully embody their digital identity through social media, video games, web conferencing, metaverse, and other digital interactions. They are preparing for the public release of the MetaTope mobile application, and the launch of the software will allow users to have a never-possible experience. By using only the front-facing camera on a smartphone, their software enables full-body motion tracking and retargets the data in real-time to bring your digital identity to life through all your digital interactions. Tune in to learn more!