Action and Ambition
Utena Treves Helps Creators and Digital Freelancers to Create Invoices In No Time and Get Paid Instantly!
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Utena Treves, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Moojo, a Berlin-based Fintech company that aims to offer new financial solutions in the passion economy of freelancers and creators. Moojo mobile app makes it easy to create, automate, and edit invoices in a flash and receive your hard-earned cash within 24 hours. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!