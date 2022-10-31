



Action and Ambition

First impressions count: TestGrid founder on ensuring your website and apps are well tested

In this episode we meet Harry Rao, the founder of tech startup TestGrid. He is on a mission to help ensure that every website and mobile app looks as slick as it’s meant to. With 250,000 new websites and 2,000 apps launching every day around the world, the attention to detail in maintaining them for the best UX is becoming more substantial. The world of website testing is being transformed by TestGrid as they launch the latest testing innovation – an all in one and on-demand testing infrastructure.