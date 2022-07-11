Action and Ambition
Venessa Lau Helps Creators and CEOs Supercharge Their Income, Influence, and Impact Through Social Media
In this episode, we are joined by Venessa Lau, an online entrepreneur, social media educator, and content marketing expert. She teaches new entrepreneurs how to build their influence and scale their businesses using the power of social media. After quitting her 9-5, she started a YouTube channel. She amassed a digital reach of 600k+ subscribers on YouTube and over 200k+ followers on Instagram, all while building a multi-million-dollar digital education business. Today she's passionate about helping creators and entrepreneurs tap into the social media space so they can monetize their expertise and create global impact. Tune in to learn more!