Action and Ambition
Josh Firestone On Creative Branding, Growth, and Customer Acquisitions
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Josh Firestone, the Chief Marketing Officer of Bearbottom Clothing, a rapidly growing e-commerce men’s fashion brand on a mission to become the go-to for the most versatile, comfortable, and wearable everyday clothing. Josh Firestone joined Bearbottom Clothing in 2016 to focus on its creative branding, growth, and customer acquisition. Starting as their social media manager, Firestone has grown into the role of CMO due to his passion, creativity, and knowledge about the brand. Bearbottom’s mission drives Firestone to develop its in-house marketing team, allowing them full control over their channels while remaining agile. Tune in to learn more!