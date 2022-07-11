Action and Ambition
Joe Hayon On Using Technology To Revolutionize Health
In this episode, we are joined by Joe Hayon, the Co-Founder and President of Inspira Technologies, an innovative medical device company specializing in respiratory care solutions. The company’s flagship Inspira ART system utilizes a hemo-protective flow approach designed to rebalance oxygen saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing spontaneously, potentially minimizing the need for mechanical ventilation. The Inspira ART system acts as an “artificial lung” to rebalance patients’ oxygen saturation levels in minutes. Tune in to learn more!