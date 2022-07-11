Action and Ambition
Dan Goldberger is Transforming The Lives of Patients By Inventing and Improving Medical devices
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dan Goldberger, the CEO of elecroCore, which helps patients across the globe who suffer from pain and chronic conditions by harnessing the power of nVNS, innovation, and technology to develop safe and clinically backed treatments. Daniel is responsible for leading and guiding the overall vision and goals of the company. As a highly accomplished C-level executive with over 25 years of leadership experience, Dan has built a career-long record of success in driving revenue and organizational growth for life sciences and healthcare companies. Tune in to learn more!