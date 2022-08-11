Action and Ambition
Making credit worthy and building a digital lending company with Sashank Rishyasringa at axio
Today we meet Sashank Rishyasringa, who co-founded axio in 2013. The company has grown to become India's leading digital finance company with over 6 million users and the team is on a mission to make credit worthy for all! Prior to co-founding axio, Sashank worked at McKinsey & Company, where he advised several Fortune 500 companies, national governments, and non-profits. Sashank holds an MBA from Stanford University and graduated from Princeton University by specializing in Economics and Finance.