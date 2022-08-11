Action and Ambition
Mapping your growth success with Drivetrain
In this episode we meet Alok Goel, co-founder and CEO of Drivetrain which is helping companies stay on a growth track. Before starting Drivetrain, Alok was a partner at VC firm Elevation Capital, a $670mn global VC fund. During the 6 years there, he set up the SaaS investment practice, evaluated hundreds of SaaS companies and served on the boards of many. During that period he became fascinated on how companies plan to grow asking himself “why do some companies grow faster while others get stuck?” Fundamentally, a data driven approach and planning are key to unlocking a successful growth trajectory. So, he set out to make the Google Maps for business growth, that helps create plans, tells whether we’re on track and helps course-correct when we veer off. That’s the idea that led to the birth of Drivetrain.